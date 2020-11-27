News

Military: We seized foreign rice, PMS worth N26. 2m in one week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday saidtroopsundertaking operations to check economic sabotage in the South-South, seized a total of 774 bags 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice worth over N24 million.

This was even as the troops of Operation Delta Safe intercepted11,375litresof illegallyrefined products suspected to be premium motor spirit (PMS). Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major- General John Enenche, who made the disclosure at the regular briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja, to provide update on ongoing military operations across theatres, said the recoveries were made between November 19 and 25.

Apart from the South- South, the DMO’s coordinator further disclosed that across North-West, North-East and other theatres of operations, commendablesuccesseswere being recordedbythe military in collaboration with other security agencies as well as the locals.

“Troopsof Operation Delta Safe have sustained the fight against economic sabotage in the zone successfully. Within the period in focus, Forward OperatingBaseIbakagunboats whileonroutinepatrolaround Ikang waterways, intercepted and arrested one medium size wooden boat laden with 30 drums of 300 litres of product suspected to be PMS with two suspects, two 40 HP outboard engines and two pumping machines. Items and suspects are currently in troop’s custody to be handed over to the relevant security agency

