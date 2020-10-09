Military: We’ll rid Oyo park of kidnappers, others

Nigerian military has vowed to rid the National Park forest in the Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State of kidnappers and other criminals. It said a raid on identified hideouts on October 2 resulted in the killing of three kidnappers suspects and the recovery of weapons.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure yesterday at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. Last month, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, had raised the alarm over the invasion of the forest by suspected terrorists. However, the DMO coordinator said the military operation, which was in conjunction with local vigilantes, was successful.

He said: “In the South- West zone, troops of Operation Awatse have continued to intensify the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements. “On 2 October 2020, operatives of Operation Burst in conjunction with vigilantes raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at old Oyo National Park forest in Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“During the operation, three suspects were neutralised and two others were arrested while four AK47 rifles and one AK49 rifle and four magazines loaded with 48 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) were recovered.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Armed Forces has expressed satisfaction with ongoing operations across theatres, insisting that the war against enemies of state was being won. It, therefore, urged fighting forces to stay the course, even as it assured them of the military high command’s determination to continue to improve on their welfare. “The military high command congratulates all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feats recorded in various operations across the country. “

Like this: Like Loading...