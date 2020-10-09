Metro & Crime

Military: We’ll rid Oyo park of kidnappers, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Nigerian military has vowed to rid the National Park forest in the Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State of kidnappers and other criminals. It said a raid on identified hideouts on October 2 resulted in the killing of three kidnappers suspects and the recovery of weapons.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure yesterday at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. Last month, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, had raised the alarm over the invasion of the forest by suspected terrorists. However, the DMO coordinator said the military operation, which was in conjunction with local vigilantes, was successful.

He said: “In the South- West zone, troops of Operation Awatse have continued to intensify the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements. “On 2 October 2020, operatives of Operation Burst in conjunction with vigilantes raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at old Oyo National Park forest in Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“During the operation, three suspects were neutralised and two others were arrested while four AK47 rifles and one AK49 rifle and four magazines loaded with 48 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) were recovered.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Armed Forces has expressed satisfaction with ongoing operations across theatres, insisting that the war against enemies of state was being won. It, therefore, urged fighting forces to stay the course, even as it assured them of the military high command’s determination to continue to improve on their welfare. “The military high command congratulates all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feats recorded in various operations across the country. “

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Imo govt agents locked us up –Pensioners

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 25 Imo State pensioners were yesterday barricaded in and locked up for more than five hours at the Freedom Square, venue of their weekly meetings by alleged government agents. Also, the governor’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri, allegedly seized the mobile device of a reporter from Darling FM radio […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Flood waters have swept away a 17-year- old girl, simply identified as Ayisat, at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate following downpour experienced throughout Monday in some areas of the state. Consequently, LASEMA has commenced a search and rescue operation for the missing teenager. Confirming the tragic incident, the General […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos frees 40 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: