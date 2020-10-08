Military: We’ll rid Oyo park of kidnappers, others

…as troops kill 3, recover arms, ammunition

The military has vowed to rid the National Park Forest in Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State, of suspected kidnappers and other criminal elements within the general area.

Already, it said a raid on identified hideouts on October 2, had resulted in the killing of three kidnap suspects, as well as the recovery of weapons.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure Thursday at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that sometime last month, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, had raised the alarm of the possibility of suspected terrorists’ invasion of the forest.

However, the DMO coordinator said the military operation, which was in conjunction with local vigilante, was successful.

“In the South West zone, troops of Operation Awatse have continued to intensify the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

“On 2 October, 2020, operatives of Operation Burst in conjunction with vigilantes raided a suspected kidnapper’s hideout at old Oyo National Park Forest in Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“During the operation, three suspects were neutralized and two others were arrested while four AK-47 and one AK-49 rifles and four magazines loaded with 48 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) were recovered,” Enenche said.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has expressed satisfaction with ongoing operations across theatres, insisting that the war against enemies of state was being won.

It has, therefore, urged fighting forces to stay the course, even as it assured of the military high command’s determination to continue to improve on their welfare.

