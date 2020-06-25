News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across country

…to execute President’s order to the letter

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Thursday, assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation.

Apart from terrorism in the North East, which has lingered for over 10 years, the state is confronted with other security challenges, occasioned by banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

New Telegraph recalls that, President Muhammadu Buhari had, last week ordered the military to redouble its efforts at ending the orgy of violence in parts of the country.

It was against that backdrop that the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, vowed the readiness of the military, to change the tide of operations nationwide.

Enenche, who stated this during an operational briefing at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), expressed optimism that with improved cooperation from members of the public, criminals will be identified and taken out, including their hideouts.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued its major operations across the country. In this regard our regular update is necessary to acquaint the general public on our progress.

“…you are all aware of the Commander-in-Chiefs (C-in-C) comment regarding our operations across the country.

“Consequently, our update today would dwell on our bid to re-strategize operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in conjunction with other security agencies,” the coordinator said.

He said it was in furtherance to that, that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin, met with service, security and intelligence chiefs early this week, to re-strategize and evolve new operational strategies.

