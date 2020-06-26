News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North-East, that had lingered for over ten years, the country had been confronted with other security challenges occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. New Telegraph recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had, last week, ordered the military to redouble its efforts at ending the orgy of violence in parts of the country.

It was against that backdrop that the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major- General John Enenche, vowed the readiness of the military to change the tide of operations nationwide. Enenche, who stated this during an operational briefing at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), expressed optimism that with improved cooperation from members of the public, criminals would be identified and taken out, including their hideouts. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued its major operations across the country. In this regard, our regular update is necessary to acquaint the general public on our progress. “…you are all aware of the Commander-in-Chief’s (C-in-C) comment regarding our operations across the country.

