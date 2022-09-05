Military widows task Nigerians on support for dependants of fallen heroes

National president of Military Widows Association of Nigeria, Mrs Veronica Gift Aloko has made passionate appeal to corporate organisations, good spirited individuals and the general public to heed President Muhammadu Buhari’s call on Nigerians to donate to the welfare of military widows whose husband died defending the father land.

The call was contained in a letter of notification of the commencement of sale of stickers, daily ticket, and badges by military widows in Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to the governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, Mrs Aloko explained that military widows association is a corporate body under the statutory supervision of the Nigerian Legion established by the Nigerian Legion Act No18 of 1964.

According to her, the major function of the Legion under this Act includes the welfare of the exservicemen, military widows of fallen heroes and their dependents.

The letter reads in parts; “Your Excellency, the population of military widows all over Nigeria is on the increase daily due to ever rising security challenges. “The major avenue of funding provided by the Legion Act to take care of the widows and their dependents is through the support of the general public by sales of these emblems, daily stickers and badges.”

It would be recalled that the President, Commander-in -Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the grand patron of the Legion had also lunched the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance day emblems at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The launching was a major avenue through which the president appealed to MDA’s ,corporate organisations and members of the public to donate generously to the welfare of military widows and their dependents

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...