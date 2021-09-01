News

Military will work assiduously to bring peace back to Plateau – Gen. Irabor

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor has assured the people of Plateau State that the armed forces will work assiduously to bring back peace in the state, saying strategic measures have been put in place to stop the circle of killings in the state.
He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is not happy over the insecurity in Jos and has issued orders to halt the destruction of lives and properties in the state.
Gen. Irabor, who paid a courtesy call on Governor Simon Lalong and later addressed Plateau people during a town hall meeting, held at Government House Little Rayfield, said the solution to the persistent security challenges in the state lies in the hand of Plateau citizens.
“The report on peace in Plateau has been disrupted in recent time, we have recorded loss of lives and destruction of properties. These occurrences are not heart warming at all, I am here with my team to look at what has been the problem.
“The desire of Mr. President is to ensure lasting peace returns to Plateau State. The circle of killings in Plateau cannot continue and I have come with my team to work in collaboration with you to achieve lasting peace.
“We believe that the greater component of people who are require to bring total peace in Plateau are men and women who are living in Plateau, the Armed Forces can only facilitate and provide the enabling environment.”
He regretted that the insecurity has claimed lives of innocent citizens in the state and several soldiers have also perished as a result of the carnage.
Gen. Irabor called on Plateau people to embrace each other irrespective of religion and ethnicity for the enthronement of peaceful coexistence in the state.
Responding Governor Simon Lalong applauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for their dogged and courageous role played in calming nerves during the upheaval.
He said peace in Plateau is critical for peace, unity and the survival of Nigeria.

