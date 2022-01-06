Metro & Crime

Military withdrawal: Ondo deploys Amotekun, Police, NSCDC to prisons

Following the withdrawal of soldiers from Correctional Centres across Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has deployed other security agencies to man the facilities to prevent jailbreaks.

Akeredolu had on Wednesday raised the alarm over the sudden withdrawal of soldiers from the Centres.

While alleging the Nigerian Army’s action could induce jailbreak in the state, the governor who expressed dismay over soldiers being withdrawn from Correctional Centres, which belongs to the Federal Government.

To this end, Akeredolu was said to have ordered the deployment of operatives from other security agencies from the state commands of the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the state Security Network Agency known as Amotekun Corps.

The Amotekun Commander in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this at the headquarters of the corps in Akure, the state capital.

According to the Amotekun boss: “You will agree with me that the Correctional Centres are Federal Government’s physical assets and it is the responsibility of the mother security agencies to provide security for the facilities.

“As soon as that incident (soldiers withdrawal) happened, the police and the NSCDC immediately deployed their men to all the correctional centres and, because of our knowledge of the local intelligence, men of the Amotekun were directed by the governor to join the sister security agencies to ensure that there is no vacuum.

“As we talk now, all the Correctional Centres in the state are being manned by the officers and men of the police, NSCDC and the Amotekun.”

Adeleye urged the people not to hesitate in giving the security men any useful information that could assist in combating criminal activities in the state.

 

