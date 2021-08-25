Military worried as gunmen attack NDA, kill two officers, abduct one

Suspected bandits, in the wee hours of Tuesday, attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Afaka, Kaduna State, killing two officers, and abducting one other.

The New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen, who struck at about 1:25 in in their large numbers, met no resistance from anyone on campus. This is the latest addition to the series of attacks by bandits on schools, homes and even commuters, with attendant deaths and abductions.

A highly-placed military source, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent on the incident, gave the names of the officers killed as: Lt Cdr Wulah, and Flt Lt CM Okoronwo. He gave the name of the abducted officer as Maj. Datong, even as one 2Lt Onah was said to have sustained gunshot injuries.

“There was a scandalous overnight attack on NDA occasioning the death of two officers and kidnap of one.

This is a huge embarrassment,” the source said. Confirming the attack in a terse statement, the Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Jajira, said the Academy’s security architecture was compromised. He, however, assured that efforts were on-going to track and apprehend the fleeing gunmen.

“The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka,” Jajira said. He noted that: “During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1st Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescuing the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that these unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, who described the attack as “worrisome” and an “embarrassment” to the military, said the Nigerian Army is not ruling out internal collaboration. The hoodlums said to be wearing military camouflage invaded the new barracks of the school around 1.25am and headed for the officers’ quarters after evading the guards at the gate.

The institution is close to the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, where bandits kidnapped 39 students. The gangsters initially demanded N500million for their release before reducing that to N50 million.

The students regained their freedom after spending 50 days in captivity. Our correspondent learnt that on arrival at the NDA on Tuesday, the bandits shot indiscriminately before carrying out the attack. Meanwhile, Irabor said the military had begun investigation into the incident he described “as an attack within”.

He added: “The attack is like robbers entering your house but inside collaborator should not be ruled out.”

The CDS, who spoke in Yola, Adamawa State, said the experience and ideas of retired senior military officers would help in tackling insurgency and other criminality in the North-East and country at large. According to him, he has been holding meetings with retired officers on the security problems in the country.

He welcomed the decision of some Boko Haram fighters to surrender, saying it would impact positively on the fight against insurgency.

The CDS said the military had taken measures to ensure that repentant Boko Haram fighters do not go back to crime. He said: “Any of them that ventures back into criminality will meet the full wrath of the military

