Military’s gains in internal security operations

Against seeming insecurity in the country, EMMANUEL ONANI writes that Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) are constitutionally rising against sundry security cases and providing aid to civil authority

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is composed of three Services – the Nigerian Army (NA), Nigerian Navy (NN), as well as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) – all of which project the defence power and capability of the country.

Captured in the Exclusive List of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the AFN is vested with the responsibility of protecting the nation’s territory integrity against external aggression.

Apart from external aggression, the military is also empowered to deal with threats occasioned by insurrection and subversion against the State.

With clearly defined roles, the Army takes charge of the surface (land), the Navy deals with the maritime interest, while the NAF superintends over the air space. Interestingly, the military is also empowered to deploy men and equipment for what is known as internal security (IS) operations, which is in aid of civil authority.

That is, to deal with security challenges that constitute threat to good governance, peaceful co-existence, public safety, and general order. It is an undisputed fact that the military is currently engaged in ongoing operations across the 6 geo-political zones of the country, with concurrent visible presence in at least 30 of the 36 states of the federation.

To be sure, there is Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West, Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East, Operation Safe Haven/Whirl Stroke (North Central), Operation Delta Safe (South South), as well as Operation Awatse (South West).

All of these operations have continued to record gains, as criminal elements are either killed, or arrested in other instances, thereby denying enemies of state freedom of action.

By mounting road blocks, snap checkpoints, patrol operations and others, vicious criminals have been arrested across the country, in their hundreds. These measures, no doubt, have also facilitated the arrests of fleeing terrorist suspects, wanted persons and the like.

Speaking on the efforts of the military to contain insurgency, a former State Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, observed that, the military has been able to restrict attacks by terrorist elements “to two states in the North-East”.

Also speaking on the untiring efforts by the military to guarantee the sustainability of the nation, the Senate Committee Chairman on Army, Ali Ndume, had this to say: “We are dealing with the insurgency challenges in the North-East and issues of banditry in the North- West now and herdsmen – farmers’ clashes, tribal and religious clashes in the North- Central.

“From our findings, the Nigerian army is engaged in 33 states across the country”. This is commendable, when viewed against the backdrop of the fact that until the appointment of the Service Chiefs in July, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the whole of North East was under serious threat posed by Boko Haram, as well as Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

However, the military sometimes suffer set back when its personnel are killed in the line of duty.

Regrettably, many critics of the military do not appreciate the selfless sacrifice military personnel make, to ensure that citizens, including the critics and their local sponsors, go to bed with their two eyes closed.

The AFN has continued to ensure the stability of the Nigerian State, through proactive intelligence and timely warnings to deal with subversive elements, and other troublemakers.

For instance, in the wake of the recent #EndSARS protests in parts of the country, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had warned hoodlums and thugs against attacks on peaceful demonstrators.

In a statement entitled “Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security Agencies assure Nigerians of their safety and stability of the nation,” the DHQ had warned against violent protests in the country.

The statement, which was signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, reads: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have observed with dismay, some violence related protests across the country; particularly the increasing number of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants. This unfolding event against peace loving Nigerians will not be condoned.

“Hence, thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth, or face appropriate measures.

“Thus, the Military High Command duly encourages peaceful citizens to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are on ground for their safety.

“In clear terms, any attempt to undermine the democracy of our beloved nation under any cover will not be allowed.

For emphasis, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain subordinated to the civil authorities of the country with unflinching loyalty to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Additionally, the Military High Command wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security, and the defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies hereby commend all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns in an organized, patriotic and civil manner.”

Protection of democracy

Recently, the military reiterated its avowed commitment to the sustenance of democratic governance and constitutionality. This much was echoed when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, with Principal Staff Officers, PSOs, General Officers Commanding, GOCs and Field Commanders.

At the conference, the COAS had ordered the senior officers to remind their subordinates of the Army’s determination to ensure democratic stability in Nigeria.

He had said, inter alia, that: “The best system of governance is democracy and we must all ensure that Nigeria’s democracy remains stable and steady. We will not allow any force, elements or destabilising agents in, or outside our country, set our beloved country on fire.

We remain resolute in doing everything possible to ensure that subversive elements, detractors and other enemies of this great nation do not achieve their aims and objectives of destabilisation.

“The events of the past few days in our dear nation have shown the determination of some unscrupulous individuals and groups to destabilise Nigeria by all means.

These individuals, groups and other undesirable elements have hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest marches resulting in widespread violence, acts of wanton destruction and looting of public and private properties in many parts of the country. These acts led to the imposition of curfew in several states of the federation.

“Despite all these, the Nigeria Army has continued to exercise restraint, applied all the principles of Internal Security Operations and fully abided by the internationally recognised Rules of Engagement as contained in our published Standard Operating Procedures for Internal Security Operations which are derived from the International Human Rights Laws and are in accordance with the international principles guiding the use of force.”

Accountability to public

Recall that in the first quarter of 2020, the Defence Headquarters had established a directorate – Directorate of Defence Media Operations – saddled with the responsibility of providing regular briefings on operational activities of the military across theatres.

Major General Enenche, who is the Coordinator, has continued to discharge the burden of that office to the satisfaction of keen watchers.

At the last briefing, General Enenche had said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had continued with aggressive clearance operations in the North-West zone of the country successfully.

This was as he observed that for the period under review, farm and highway patrols were carried out within the zone thus boosting the confidence of the locals as well as commuters in carrying out their daily activities.

“The gallant troops of Operation Hadarin Daji within the period carried out a series of clearance operations, ambushes and other aggressive and confidence building patrols.

These operations led to the neutralization of armed bandits, arrest of suspected bandits and their collaborators, rescue of kidnapped victims and recoveries of rustled cattle as well as large cache of arms and ammunition,” he said.

He added that in one of the operations conducted on October 24, 2020, security forces arrested 13 suspected bandit collaborators at Tangaza town in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Katsina State Command, on October 27, 2020, acting on credible intelligence, successfully repelled coordinated attack by bandits on a revenge mission on Tsakiya Village of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The gallant troops engaged the bandits in a gun duel thereby neutralizing 5 while others escaped with gunshot wounds”.

He noted further that troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the South-South zone with significant successes.

He said within the period, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilised three illegal refineries containing eight storage tanks loaded with illegally refined oil products around Tangolo Susu, Oputumbi and Promise Land in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

