Millennium Estate residents to Sanwo-Olu: Save us from land grabbers

Landlords and residents of Millennium Citi Centre Estate have called on the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the plight of its members by curbing the incessant illegal and forceful invasion of the estate by Omo-Oniles allegedly contracted by a family laying claims to the land.

The residents, at a protest march and press conference addressed by chairman of the estate’s residents’ association, Mr. Soji Adeniji and Secretary, Mr. Kingsley Okeke, held at the main gate of the estate at Gbagada/UPS area, said they now sleep with their eyes wide open for fear of intruders who have continued to compromise the estate’s security by invading the estate with intent to forcefully take over properties.

“These land grabbers have used various degrees of force, armed with dangerous weapons to perpetuate their clandestine intents. “Your Excellency, with the unknown faces that have since increased in our estate, there is no longer free movement for the innocent residents, especially our children. Only last week, one of our landlords discovered a live bullet on his terrace. This is a dangerous signal,” they said. The residents appealed to Gov Sanwo- Olu to help stop further incursion and occupation of the Millennium Citi Centre Estate by the interested family and their agents pending the determination of the existing actions in the court.

They also urged the governor to ensure immediate eviction of thugs who have been illegally domiciled in the estate in the last two weeks, terrorising residents and usurping the functions of the estate’s security agents. According to the residents, land grabbers and touts representing various land grabbing families have forcefully invaded their estate in battle over the ownership of the expanse of land on which the estate is situated. “We discovered that virtually all the families are embroiled in civil litigations at various courts in Lagos over their claims on the land, numbering about 15, pending before the High Courts of Lagos State.

We, therefore, respectfully urge Your Excellency to intervene and maintain law and order in the first instance and constrain state apparatus from being further engaged by any of the families to settle old scores, thereby deterring armed policemen who aid thugs to take over and disrupt the peace of the state. “We are constrained to openly resort to an S.O.S. to Your Excellency as we daily live in fear and trepidation as the Ashamu family is daily harassing and provoking residents, deploying the Lagos State government agencies’ apparatus and touts, ostensibly at the instance of a renowned land grabber, Owoeye, newly retained by another family for this purpose,” they alleged. “Our land was bought from different families. Each family is claiming ownership by using uniformed police and touts to harass residents, especially developers.”

Like this: Like Loading...