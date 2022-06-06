Millers struggle to import N966bn wheat as Russia/Ukraine war persists

DISASTER

There is short supply of grain in the country since the beginning of the year

Nigerian millers are in need of 6.5 million metric tonnes of wheat valued at $1.61 billion to meet their production demand in 2022. Currently, the price of the grain has surged to $424.76 per tonne in the United States from $202, following the Russia and Ukraine war. United States, Russia, Canada, Ukraine and Australia are the major suppliers of wheat to Nigeria. It was gathered that Crown Flour Mill Limited, Dangote Flour Mills Plc, Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc, Honeywell Flour Mill, Life Flour Mill Limited, Nigerian Eagle Flour Mills Ltd, Mercury Mills Limited and Standard Flour Mills Limited depend on wheat importation to produce bread and pasta such as spaghetti, macaron and other confectioneries in the country. Finding revealed shortage of wheat is threatening to devastate some of the firms that relied on imports as estimated 13.5 million tonnes of wheat or 23 per cent of their expected exports in 2022 have been frozen in the two countries that ate currently engaged in war. According to Index Mundi, a trade portal, Nigerian importers have booked for $6.5 million tonnes of wheat from Russia and United States, but how to bring the commodity to the country has been adversely affected by the on-going crisis in Russia, where the price is lower. Before the outbreak of the war, Nigeria imported durum wheat worth N123.96 billion ($297.8 million) from Russia between January and September 2021, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Finding from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that only three vessels berthed with 144, 683 tonnes or 2.22 per cent of the grain in May, 2022 The shipping data noted that Desert Virtue and Equinox Agnandoussa offloaded 53,899 tonnes and 55,784 tonnes of wheat at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port It added that JosepDam terminal at Tin Can Island Port took delivery of 35,000 tonnes from MV S Neptune in the same period. The data further revealed that only five vessels berthed at the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited and Tincan Island Port with 213,842 tonnes in March, 2022. Four of the vessels offloaded 163,842 tonnes of the grain at ABTL, while a vessel discharged 50,000 tonnes at Tincan Port. At ABTL Desert Osprey and Garnet Eternity discharged 45,832 tonnes and 53,461 tonnes respectively, while Desert Grace berthed with 34,919 tonnes and Zola with 29,630 tonnes as Arch Gabriel offloaded 50,000 tonnes at Josepdam terminal, Tincan Island Port. Despite the anchor borrow programme of CBN, finding by New Telegraph revealed that local production of the grain is 1.4 per cent of the 6.54 million tonnes demand in 2022. Meanwhile, African Development Bank (AfDB) has said the heat-tolerant wheat production technology being supported by the bank in Nigeria would help boost wheat production. The bank’s Vice President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Ms Beth Dunford, said at AfDB’s 2022 annual meetings in Accra, Ghana, that the goal would reduce the importation of the product by 40 per cent in 2023.

