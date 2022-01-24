Metro & Crime

Millions lost as fire razes Ogbe-Ijoh market

Traders at the popular Ogbe-Ijoh market located in Warri South Council Area of Delta State were yesterday devastated as fire razed the market, destroying goods worth millions of naira in the process.

 

It was learnt that goods ranging from frozen foods, boutiques, food stuff like bags of rice, beans, onions and dried fish among others were lost to the afternoon inferno, which affected scores of stalls and shops.

 

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it was gathered that it started around 2pm. By 4pm, a crowd had gathered  around the market with victims crying over their losses.

 

Although security operatives were on ground to control the crowd and avert looting of wares, some of the persons were sighted trying to salvage what was left from the inferno.

 

A fire fighter truck had already expended its content and was returning for a refill while the fire raged on in other parts of the market, with owners looking on helplessly.

 

The Divisional Secretary, Red Cross, Warri South Division, Cyril Kokarhaye, who swiftly led his team to the scene of the inferno, said no casualty had been recorded so far

 

