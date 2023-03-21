News

Millions Lost To Onitsha Fire Outbreak (Videos)

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Several goods to the tune of millions of Naira were lost to an early morning inferno at the fabrics market at Onitsha, Anambra State.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire started at about 5 am at a building known as the White House which has offices and departmental shops before entering the Abada Fabrics market.

The cause of the incident is yet to be known as of the time of filing this report but an eyewitness claimed that it may have been an electrical problem from one of the offices.

Though the fire was put out, but traders in the area are still battling to avert the fire from erupting in other shops.

Efforts to reach the State Fire Service Command, Martin Agbili proved about as his lines were not connecting.

 

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Study links drinking black tea to lower death risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

New data from Britain where there is a strong tradition of afternoon tea has shown that black tea is associated with health benefits. These are the findings of a new study published online on Monday in the journal ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’. The results come from a study of nearly 500,000 people who participate in […]
News

Three gunned down as hunters foil kidnapping in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

…two informants nabbed   Three kidnappers were on Saturday morning killed in a gun battle with a team of local hunters along the Lokoja-Okene highway   The hunters including, members of the Neighbourhood Watch from Okehi and Adavi local government areas of the state, raided the hoodlums at their hideout were they were allegedly planning […]
News

African, Russian media unite

Posted on Author Reporter

    In late January and early February 2023, the Department of Global Studies at Lomonosov Moscow State University held two roundtable discussions on journalism and media in Africa and Russia. The events were organized with the support of the Secretariat of the “Russia-Africa Partnership Forum”, the Department of Global Studies, the Faculty of Journalism […]

Leave a Reply