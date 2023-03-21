Millions Lost To Onitsha Fire Outbreak (Videos)

Several goods to the tune of millions of Naira were lost to an early morning inferno at the fabrics market at Onitsha, Anambra State.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire started at about 5 am at a building known as the White House which has offices and departmental shops before entering the Abada Fabrics market.

The cause of the incident is yet to be known as of the time of filing this report but an eyewitness claimed that it may have been an electrical problem from one of the offices.

Though the fire was put out, but traders in the area are still battling to avert the fire from erupting in other shops.

Efforts to reach the State Fire Service Command, Martin Agbili proved about as his lines were not connecting.

