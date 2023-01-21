Metro & Crime

Millions of naira lost, as midday inferno razes shops in Benin

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

Goods worth millions of naira were on Saturday razed by midday inferno at Lagos Street, Benin City.
The one-storey building housing many shops is said to be owned by a popular woman called ‘Madam Lagos’.
It was learnt that the fire started around 11am.
One of the distraught shop owners, Chioma Kelvin, said she got a call when she was in the church that her shop was on fire.
She said before she could get to her jewelry shop, the fire had already burnt everything.

 

