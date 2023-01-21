Millions of naira lost, as midday inferno razes shops in Benin

Goods worth millions of naira were on Saturday razed by midday inferno at Lagos Street, Benin City.

The one-storey building housing many shops is said to be owned by a popular woman called ‘Madam Lagos’.

It was learnt that the fire started around 11am.

One of the distraught shop owners, Chioma Kelvin, said she got a call when she was in the church that her shop was on fire.

She said before she could get to her jewelry shop, the fire had already burnt everything.

