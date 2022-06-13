Millions of Nigerian children involved in slavery, child labour – Group

A Non-governmental organisation, Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), has said that despite the passage of the Child Rights Act since 2003 by the Nigerian government, over 10.5 million children still lack access to free, quality and compulsory basic education, while over 40 million are trapped in child labour.

Speaking as part of activities to mark this year’s Day Against Child Labour, the group said it is saddened that thousands of innocent children are bought and sold into slavery including child labour, child trafficking, domestic servitude and prostitution, while many have also lost their lives while some have suffered permanent impairment with negative impact on their growth and development.

National President of (NAC TAL), Mr. Abdulganiyu Abubakar, in a statement yesterday said they are sad that the Nigerian Child would have to endure this much pain and hardship in a country blessed with abundant natural resources.

He said Nigeria is estimated to contribute significantly to the number of children in child labour with over 40 million trapped in this horrible social vice.

“NACTAL promise to intensify advocacy and campaign to end child labour by 2025 in line with the global agenda of sustainable development goals using multiple platforms including edutainment industry, social media platforms among others to demand accountability from government at all levels as established in several international, regional and national treaties and laws to which Nigeria is a signatory such as the United Nations Convention on the rights of the child, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the Labour Act and the Child Rights Act among others.

