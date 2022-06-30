Sports

Milo Basketball: Bayelsa schools in boys, girls’ final

The 22nd edition of the Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship will see two Bayelsa Schools, Bishop Dimieari Grammar School and St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, playing in the Boys and Girls’ finals scheduled for tomorrow, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The girls’ final will be played in the morning with St. Jude’s Girls taking on Akpur College, Benue with the boys’ final between Bishop Dimieari and Government Secondary School FCT, Abuja taking place immediately after. To get to the girls’ final, the Bayelsa team defeated Kano and Kaduna schools in the group stage before beating Lagos State in the semifinal.

For the men, Bishop Dimieari will hope to get it right against Govt. Sec. School, FCT Abuja, who they lost to in their opening game before fighting back to get to the final after a win against Ogun State school and Rivers State school in the group game and semifinal respectively. Speaking ahead of the final, the Category Manager – Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Olutayo Olatunji said: “The MILO Basketball Championship now brings together over 10,000 schools every year. This championship started with less than 500 schools in 1999. The school game has grown beyond being just a sport to a passion that helps to discipline the body and mind.”

 

