News

Milo Basketball Championship Central Conference ends in Ilorin as Benue and FCT Win

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State and Government Secondary School, Karu, 
FCT have emerged champions in the girls and boys categories respectively at the 
Central Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball 
Championship.
In the girls category, Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State defeated their Queen 
Amina College, Sabon-Tasha, Kaduna State counterparts 35 to 31 to emerge 
champions while the boys from Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT 
outclassed their Father O’Conel Science College, Minna, Niger State opponents 
34 to 23 in a thrilling encounter.
Speaking on this 2nd of the four series conferences, Category Manager for 
Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji said, “At MILO, we believe that 
through participation in sports, children learn grit and imbibe values that help 
them on their journey to success in life. We are therefore committed to the MILO 
Secondary Schools Basketball Championship in Nigeria. We are delighted that we are able to return the Championship after a break caused by the COVID-19 
pandemic”. 
“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to developing talents, 
enforcing healthier lifestyle, and instilling values and lessons for success in life 
through this Championship. The MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship will continue to provide the opportunities for developing qualities 
including leadership skills, ability to work in a team, perseverance, courage, self-
belief, and respect in these young ones who participate. We are grateful to our 
partners – the Nigeria Schools Sports Federation (NSSF) and the National 
Collegiate Sports Foundation (NCSF) for their support over the last 22 editions”.
The Chairman of the Kwara State sports council Bolakale Adisa Mogaji, who was 
special guest at the Conference finale said, “I am a beneficiary of MILO sports 
development in Nigeria myself. I participated in the now rested MILO Squash 
Championship in Lagos many years ago. MILO Secondary Schools Basketball 
Championship is a very good development for all basketball players. As these 
students have gathered from different states for a bigger competition, they will 
be encouraged to take the sport more seriously and enjoy all the benefits of 
playing and participating. We thank MILO for continuing to be a pillar of spots in 
Nigeria.”
The Central Conference was hosted at the lIlorin Township Stadium in the Kwara 
State capital from the May 14
 to 20, 2022. The States that make up this 
conference are Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and host Kwara. 
Others are Benue, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto and the F.C.T (Abuja). The Champions in both the male and female categories of this conference will compete with winners from the Savanna Conference held in Kano from the May 7 to 13 as well as the other 
two future Conferences – Equatorial Conference, Enugu taking place from May 21 to 27 and Western Conferences, Ibadan: May 28 to June 3 in the national final at the 
indoor sports hall of the national stadium in Surulere, Lagos from June 25 to July 
01, 2022.
For over two decades, MILO has emphasised the importance of grit to teach 
schoolchildren vital life values such as determination, tenacity, endurance, 
perseverance, teamwork and self-confidence, using the Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship as a platform.
Nestlé will continue to support grassroot sports development in Nigeria in line 
with its purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for 
everyone today and for generations to come.
The next Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball 
Championship – Equatorial Conference – will take place in Enugu from May 21 to 27, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PEDPA seeks govt regulation on e-hailing drivers operation

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

A group, Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private-Owners Association (PEDPA), an umbrella body of the driver-partner community, has called on the government to come up with regulations that would help the e-hailing drivers to see pride in their job. The union also appealed to other stakeholders like the security agencies and government to form a synergy […]
News

Japan finds black particles in Moderna vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan has put a batch of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine on hold after a foreign substance was found in a vial. A pharmacist saw several black particles in one vial of the vaccine in Kanagawa Prefecture, according to authorities. Some 3,790 people had already received shots from the batch. The rest of the batch has […]
News Top Stories

S’East leaders vow to end sit-at-home, condemn killings by gunmen

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

Leaders of South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, yesterday in Enugu, vowed to do everything possible to end the weekly sit-at-home by pro- Biafra agitators in the region, even as the Governor of Anambra State, Willy Obiano was conspicuously absent.   They condemned in strong terms the spate of killings and general insecurity in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica