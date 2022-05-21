Milo Basketball Championship Central Conference ends in Ilorin as Benue and FCT Win

Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State and Government Secondary School, Karu,
FCT have emerged champions in the girls and boys categories respectively at the
Central Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball
Championship.
In the girls category, Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State defeated their Queen
Amina College, Sabon-Tasha, Kaduna State counterparts 35 to 31 to emerge
champions while the boys from Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT
outclassed their Father O’Conel Science College, Minna, Niger State opponents
34 to 23 in a thrilling encounter.
Speaking on this 2nd of the four series conferences, Category Manager for
Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji said, “At MILO, we believe that
through participation in sports, children learn grit and imbibe values that help
them on their journey to success in life. We are therefore committed to the MILO
Secondary Schools Basketball Championship in Nigeria. We are delighted that we are able to return the Championship after a break caused by the COVID-19
pandemic”.
“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to developing talents,
enforcing healthier lifestyle, and instilling values and lessons for success in life
through this Championship. The MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship will continue to provide the opportunities for developing qualities
including leadership skills, ability to work in a team, perseverance, courage, self-
belief, and respect in these young ones who participate. We are grateful to our
partners – the Nigeria Schools Sports Federation (NSSF) and the National
Collegiate Sports Foundation (NCSF) for their support over the last 22 editions”.
The Chairman of the Kwara State sports council Bolakale Adisa Mogaji, who was
special guest at the Conference finale said, “I am a beneficiary of MILO sports
development in Nigeria myself. I participated in the now rested MILO Squash
Championship in Lagos many years ago. MILO Secondary Schools Basketball
Championship is a very good development for all basketball players. As these
students have gathered from different states for a bigger competition, they will
be encouraged to take the sport more seriously and enjoy all the benefits of
playing and participating. We thank MILO for continuing to be a pillar of spots in
Nigeria.”
The Central Conference was hosted at the lIlorin Township Stadium in the Kwara
State capital from the May 14
to 20, 2022. The States that make up this
conference are Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and host Kwara.
Others are Benue, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto and the F.C.T (Abuja). The Champions in both the male and female categories of this conference will compete with winners from the Savanna Conference held in Kano from the May 7 to 13 as well as the other
two future Conferences – Equatorial Conference, Enugu taking place from May 21 to 27 and Western Conferences, Ibadan: May 28 to June 3 in the national final at the
indoor sports hall of the national stadium in Surulere, Lagos from June 25 to July
01, 2022.
For over two decades, MILO has emphasised the importance of grit to teach
schoolchildren vital life values such as determination, tenacity, endurance,
perseverance, teamwork and self-confidence, using the Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship as a platform.
Nestlé will continue to support grassroot sports development in Nigeria in line
with its purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for
everyone today and for generations to come.
The next Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball
Championship – Equatorial Conference – will take place in Enugu from May 21 to 27, 2022.
