Milo Basketball Championship Central Conference ends in Ilorin as Benue and FCT Win

Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State and Government Secondary School, Karu,

FCT have emerged champions in the girls and boys categories respectively at the

Central Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball

Championship.

In the girls category, Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State defeated their Queen

Amina College, Sabon-Tasha, Kaduna State counterparts 35 to 31 to emerge

champions while the boys from Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT

outclassed their Father O’Conel Science College, Minna, Niger State opponents

34 to 23 in a thrilling encounter.

Speaking on this 2nd of the four series conferences, Category Manager for

Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji said, “At MILO, we believe that

through participation in sports, children learn grit and imbibe values that help

them on their journey to success in life. We are therefore committed to the MILO

Secondary Schools Basketball Championship in Nigeria. We are delighted that we are able to return the Championship after a break caused by the COVID-19

pandemic”.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to developing talents,

enforcing healthier lifestyle, and instilling values and lessons for success in life

through this Championship. The MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship will continue to provide the opportunities for developing qualities

including leadership skills, ability to work in a team, perseverance, courage, self-

belief, and respect in these young ones who participate. We are grateful to our

partners – the Nigeria Schools Sports Federation (NSSF) and the National

Collegiate Sports Foundation (NCSF) for their support over the last 22 editions”.

The Chairman of the Kwara State sports council Bolakale Adisa Mogaji, who was

special guest at the Conference finale said, “I am a beneficiary of MILO sports

development in Nigeria myself. I participated in the now rested MILO Squash

Championship in Lagos many years ago. MILO Secondary Schools Basketball

Championship is a very good development for all basketball players. As these

students have gathered from different states for a bigger competition, they will

be encouraged to take the sport more seriously and enjoy all the benefits of

playing and participating. We thank MILO for continuing to be a pillar of spots in

Nigeria.”

The Central Conference was hosted at the lIlorin Township Stadium in the Kwara

State capital from the May 14

to 20, 2022. The States that make up this

conference are Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and host Kwara.

Others are Benue, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto and the F.C.T (Abuja). The Champions in both the male and female categories of this conference will compete with winners from the Savanna Conference held in Kano from the May 7 to 13 as well as the other

two future Conferences – Equatorial Conference, Enugu taking place from May 21 to 27 and Western Conferences, Ibadan: May 28 to June 3 in the national final at the

indoor sports hall of the national stadium in Surulere, Lagos from June 25 to July

01, 2022.

For over two decades, MILO has emphasised the importance of grit to teach

schoolchildren vital life values such as determination, tenacity, endurance,

perseverance, teamwork and self-confidence, using the Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship as a platform.

Nestlé will continue to support grassroot sports development in Nigeria in line

with its purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for

everyone today and for generations to come.

The next Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball

Championship – Equatorial Conference – will take place in Enugu from May 21 to 27, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...