MILO Basketball Championship: Lagos Schools shine at Western Conference

The week-long Western Conference of the 22nd MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship ended in Ibadan, last Thursday, with David Hall College, Obalende, Ikoyi, and Topfield College, Ajegunle, Apapa shining, picked the ticket for the National Finale of the Championship this year.

 

The hard fighting Lagos school: David Hall College, Obalende, Ikoyi, defeated the girls from Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo, Osun State, 31 to 15 to emerge Champions in the girls category.

 

In the boys’ category, Topfield College, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos won by a single point defeating Victorroti Private Secondary School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, 47 to 46. The Championship was held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

 

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Category Manager for Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji, said, “It is a delight to be here and to witness this exceptional display of skills at this Western Conference finals.

At MILO, we believe that sports provide a platform to teach children grit and help them imbibe values on their journey to success in life. This is why we have been committed to the MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship in Nigeria for the last 22 editions. This Championship will continue to provide opportunities for developing qualities including leadership skills, ability to work in a team, perseverance, courage, self-belief and respect in these young ones who participate.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abiodun Abdul-Rasheed said, “I wish to sincerely appreciate and thank Nestlé Nigeria PLC for this giant step the company has taken in organising a competition of this magnitude nationwide, consistently for over two decades. Nestlé MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship has contributed to national development through healthy competitions among our youths where talents are discovered, trained and showcased to the world.”

The Western Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship was hosted at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, from May 28th to June 3rd 2022. The Conference comprises: Lagos, Ondo, Ogun Ekiti and the host state, Oyo.

 

Others are Edo, Delta, Osun and Kogi. The winners in both the male and female categories will compete with winners from the previously concluded Savanna Conference, Central Conference and Equatorial Conference, in the National Finals at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos from June 25 to July 01, 2022.

 

