Milo Basketball Championship provides job for youths –Wassim El-Husseini

Author Charles Ogundiya

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Wassim El-Husseini, has said the Milo Basketball Championship is another avenue for youths in the country to be occupied.

 

Speaking during the press conference to announce the 22nd edition of the competition, El- Husseini said he was happy that the company has been impacting on youths in the country with so many alumni of the championship making it into the national team.

 

“For over two decades now, Nestlé has been at the forefront of grassroots sports development in Nigeria through the Nestlé MILO Secondary Schools’ Basketball Championship,” he said. “We continue to do our utmost to help shape a healthier and happier generation of Nigerians by encouraging them to participate in sporting activities.

 

“MILO Basketball Championship also provides a platform to help children imbibe values that set the right foundation for their future. They learn grit – perseverance through hardship, courage to overcome fear, ability to work in a team, self-belief, respect, and leadership.”

Also speaking at the press conference, the Category Manager – Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji said “The MILO Basketball Championship now brings together over 10,000 schools every year. This Championship started with less than 500 schools in 1999.

“The school game has grown beyond being just a sport to a passion that helps to discipline the body and mind. We thank our long-standing partners who have been part of the success of the MILO Basketball Championship for these 22 editions – the Nigerian Schools Sports Federation (NSSF), the National Collegiate Sports Foundation (NCSF).”

 

