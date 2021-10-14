News

Milton Todd Ault III- The astute businessman who’s been inspiring others with his line of work with amazing podcasts.

This self-made businessman has come up solely based on his talent and hard work to achieve more.

We have heard umpteen stories about people achieving greater heights in their professional careers. There have been many winners who have shown their prowess and carved their own distinct niche, in their areas of work. Todd Ault is one of them who has never shied away from building his life from nowhere, as he’s a self-made man whose work has given some wonderful results. The seasoned entrepreneur was in raised in a middle class working household in Orange County, California. Since the very beginning, Todd had an unshakable determination to make it to the top, no matter what comes. His drive to achieve the best got him to spend a major part of his life on Wall Street.

In a quest to give a boost to his career, he began buying and establishing companies which were on the verge of collapsing for hundreds of millions of dollars. Yet, his journey was not a smooth one, and he had to face major financial setbacks during the course. Not calling it quits, he gathered confidence and started rebuilding his career, which ultimately paved the way to the road towards glory and success. Todd’s specialty lies in acquiring undervalued assets and disruptive technologies that have faced major setbacks due to the global impact. Todd apart from being an executive chairman and founder of Ault Global Holdings, also has his hands in multiple industries like digital manufacturing technology, defense and aerospace, biotech, hospitality, corporate lending, and real estate.

Till date Todd has owned and managed many successful ventures, but the most important ones in his career has been founding the start-up biotech company, Alzamend Neuro, that works towards bringing prevention, treatments, and cures for Alzheimer’s disease. Through his partnership with the University of South Florida, be is coming up with two breakthroughs which will be out for the world to see soon, claims Todd who has been working diligently towards the betterment of humankind. Todd also has deep interests into earth friendly technologies, reducing world water pollution, and developing affordable housing projects.

Todd is no less than a celebrity today as he enjoys a major fan following across all social media platforms, where he
hosts numerous shows apart from appearing in magazines like Entrepreneur, Forbes, and many more.

Our Reporters

