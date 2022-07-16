Mimi Orjiekwe: I lo v e limelight that acting provides

Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe needs no introduction in the industry; for someone who stormed the industry after having a fair share of appearances in beauty pageants, stardom was no longer new to her when she came into industry in 2010. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Mimi took us through her journey into modelling, acting, and fashion among others. Excerpts:

How did you find yourself in the world of beauty pageantry?

Being a beautiful girl, a lot of modeling agency approached me to join their agency. A family friend, Temitayo, convinced me to give it a shot. He told me that I could be a part of the beauty pageantry world and I would excel, so I picked a form, competed and I won. That was the beginning. After then, I was invited to be a part for some advertising campaigns but it was never my turf or what I wanted to do in life.

Since it was fetching you money why didn’t you stick to it?

When I was growing up, I never really had a clear-cut idea as to what career path I wanted to pursue in life. As a matter of fact, I always wanted to be a lawyer but when modeling and acting came, I dropped that idea. You do not know what God has in store for you because I was supposed to be studying law but it did not work out for me. I had to offer some acting course and when I got the opportunity to become an actress I embraced it because I love the limelight.

How will you describe transitioning from runway to TV screen?

They are all different forms of entertainment and I have a passion for entertainment. If you love entertainment, you would want to do anything in this field. They are all in the same circle, and they are not really different. I would say that the major difference between the two is that acting is more emotional, you have to express yourself while acting but when it comes to beauty pageantry, you just have to walk past people, make sure you do not fall and impress them.

Has your beauty ever worked against you?

It has opened a lot of doors for me but it can also make people upset at you. If someone thinks you are beautiful and feel you don’t have their time or refuse to do their bidding, they can get upset and I lose out. It has happened several times. It is one of the challenges of being beautiful. If you need a favour from a man, he would believe it is the right time to make advances at you

You won a pageant in 2009 but you have not changed much, how have you been able to maintain your physique?

It is hard to stay in shape because as you grow you tend to eat more food and if you do not exercise regularly it would be difficult to keep your shape. Whenever I see any girl who is in shape I always give her kudos because it means she really works hard. Sometimes I grow bigger and other times I am slimmer but I work out a lot and I watch what I eat. However, I have come to realise that it is not just about what you eat but the hormones in you. If you want to remain beautiful and keep fit, you have to work hard. One has to work out daily, watch what you eat, embark on regular diets, and maintain your physique.

You seem not to have any tattoos?

I cannot draw anything on my body. Sometimes I say that my body is like a Ferrari or a Bentley. You will never see anyone write things on such exotic cars. I keep clean, I don’t want any tattoo on my body because I do not need all that. I think if I inscribe something on my body, at a point, I might not want it anymore; so I don’t want to do something I would want to remove later in life.

How about extra body piercing?

I come from a humble Christian background. It is not like there is anything wrong with extra body piercing but I grew up knowing my mother did not have an extra piercing on her body. She is my role model and I do not want to do anything she did not do. As the only daughter in my family, my mother is the only one I look up to. I learnt how to carve my eye brows from her. She did not have an extra piercing. I learnt from her. When I grew up and saw that my friends had multiple ears piercing, I liked it at a point but I made a decision not to indulge in it.

What would you never be caught wearing?

I can wear anything but I would never be naked.

Why don’t you like using accessories?

I am a very simple person. I like accessories and I use them sometimes but they make you look overdressed. Sometimes you have to know what you are wearing so that you do not overuse accessories.

How often do you visit spas?

I do that most times when I travel. I also pamper myself when I see that I am stressed out. It is not an everyday thing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...