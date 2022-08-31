Mimiko, Olafeso may emerge as Ayu’s possible replacement

…Arapaja, Agbaje also on the card

Following the insistence of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s camp on the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a condition for his support, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) may look towards the South-West to produce his replacement.

Sources privy to the conversation between Wike and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, at the London meeting, said the Wike group insisted that Ayu should step down as the National Chairman of the party, and be replaced by a former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko. Top on the list is the former National Vice Chair man, South-West, and governorship aspirant of the party in Ondo State, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, while the second person is a two-time governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

A very powerful group in the party in the South- West is opposed to Mimiko as the chairman, because of his inconsistent membership and ‘nomadic disposition,’ having defected from PDP to Zenith Labour Party, worked against the party’s interest only to return a couple of years later. “Though both of them are from Ondo State, we will rather prefer Dr. Eddy Olafeso, a onetime commissioner in Ondo State as the new national chairman, but the Wike group are objecting to it, saying that Olafeso was a man Friday of the former National Chairman’s man, Prince Uche Secondus and by extension Atiku Abubakar’s man too,” the source said. Others, however, alluded to Olafeso’s contribution to the success of the party in the South- West in the 2019 elections, which produced Governor Seyi Makinde, and several federal lawmakers in the zone, the spirited fight in 2018 in Osun State, which laid the foundation for the emergence of Governorelect, Ademola Adeleke, recently. Another source said that some loyalists of Wike are proposing the appointment of Taofeek Arapaja as acting national chairman of the party, but the names of Agbaje, Olafeso might be presented to Atiku in the next few weeks, while Olafeso could emerge as the next PDP national chairman before October.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...