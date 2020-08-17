News

Mimiko to Akeredolu: You’re an unprogressive governor

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

Former Governor of Ondo State and National leader of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as nothing but an unprogressive governor. Mimiko, who stated this while receiving Akeredolu’s deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, at his country home,

 

Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state painted ugly picture of Akerwedolu’s unprogressive style of governance especially on how the governor destroyed one of his legacy projects, particularly the robust health  care system he left behind had been neglected by Akeredolu.

 

Mimiko’s tirade was coming a few days after Akeredolu had decried arrays of abandoned projects which were left unattended to by the Mimiko’s administration in the state, describing it as a disgrace to governance and disservice to the people.

 

Mimiko added that the time to compare his government with that of Akeredolu’s had not come because the time for reply would be when campaign had started, saying that any party or government that would not meet the need of the masses at the point of their yearnings was not a progressive one as ZLP was the only party with human face.

 

While lauding the deputy governor for joining forces with ZLP, Mimiko said Ajayi was a well groomed and seasoned politician.

 

Speaking during the visit, the deputy governor said he had not join the party to only contest the gubernatorial election but to help change the narrative and get governance right in the state.

 

Also, ZLP Chairman in the state, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja said the incumbent government had failed in various sectors that Mimiko had succeeded, urging people to vote ZLP in the October governorship election

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG yet to respond to our demands –COEASU President

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

President of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Mr. Nuhu Ogirima, has said no step has been taken by the authorities to meet their demands, following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government by the academic body this weekend. Ogirima, a senior lecturer at the Federal College of Education, Okene, […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Amaechi to NASS: Stop probing FG loans, probe corruption

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Lai Moh’d applauds FG for judicious use of loans     The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, urged the National Assembly to stop probing Federal Government loans, and rather redirect attention on investigating corruption in the system. This was as Amaechi appealed to the nation’s apex legislative assembly to allow the Executive […]
News

Nkire calls for return of APC BoT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amember of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. Nkire, also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, made the call in Abuja in the midst of the crises rocking the party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: