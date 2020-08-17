Mimiko to Akeredolu: You’re an unprogressive governor

Former Governor of Ondo State and National leader of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as nothing but an unprogressive governor. Mimiko, who stated this while receiving Akeredolu’s deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, at his country home,

Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state painted ugly picture of Akerwedolu’s unprogressive style of governance especially on how the governor destroyed one of his legacy projects, particularly the robust health care system he left behind had been neglected by Akeredolu.

Mimiko’s tirade was coming a few days after Akeredolu had decried arrays of abandoned projects which were left unattended to by the Mimiko’s administration in the state, describing it as a disgrace to governance and disservice to the people.

Mimiko added that the time to compare his government with that of Akeredolu’s had not come because the time for reply would be when campaign had started, saying that any party or government that would not meet the need of the masses at the point of their yearnings was not a progressive one as ZLP was the only party with human face.

While lauding the deputy governor for joining forces with ZLP, Mimiko said Ajayi was a well groomed and seasoned politician.

Speaking during the visit, the deputy governor said he had not join the party to only contest the gubernatorial election but to help change the narrative and get governance right in the state.

Also, ZLP Chairman in the state, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja said the incumbent government had failed in various sectors that Mimiko had succeeded, urging people to vote ZLP in the October governorship election

