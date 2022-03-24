Mimiko: Why Dangote factories were relocated from Ondo

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday blamed the disagreement between former Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the relocation of refinery from the border town between Ondo and Ogun states. Dangote refinery and fertilizer plants were parts of the businesses planned for the Olokola FTZ located in the border town between Ondo and Ogun states. The zone is an initiative of the Federal Government in conjunction with the two neighbouring states.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday inaugurated the company, which was relocated to Lagos State from Olokola FTZ. Mimiko, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Mr John Paul Akinduro, maintained that the disagreement over the relocation of the Dangote Oil Refinery from the state to Lagos State was not caused because of his personal or self-interest. The former governor denied that the project was relocated to Lagos for demanding personal gratification from the businessman over the project. Many prominent indigenes of the state, including former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Taiyo Dairo, had blamed Mimiko for the relocation of the companies planned for the state to Lagos. Mimiko described as falsehood, untrue and unfounded the reports being peddled around about his involvement in the relocation of the refinery project, but expressed optimism that Dangote will, one day, volunteer facts on reasons why the project was relocated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...