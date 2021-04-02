Minimum wage: Academic staff of Plateau tertiary institutions issue 7 -day ultimatum

The Joint Union of Academic Staff of Plateau State- Owned Tertiary Institutions (JUASPTI) has given the Plateau State government a seven-day ultimatum to address issues arising from the implementation of the new minimum wage or face an indefinite strike. Chairman of the union, Lumpye Innocent Simji, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Jos yesterday and said that the academic union had ended its three days warning strike last week when the new Head of Civil Service, Engr. Sunday Hyat, intervened and demanded for time to address the issues.

Simji explained that the salary table agreed on during the minimum wage negotiation was not the one used by government for the implementation of the minimum wage. “When government said it has implemented the minimum wage, we discover that it came with a lot of infractions, we have the salary table with our colleagues who we are on the same level, but the salary is different; we don’t know why it is like that. “We discovered that the table that was signed during the negotiation of the minimum wage is not the table that was implemented.”

