Minimum Wage: FG to sanction NASS, others for non-implementation

The Federal Government has threatened to sanction management of the National Assembly for flagrant breach of the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019.

 

The threat notice was contained in a two-page circular withreferenceNo: SWC/S/65/ III/696datedFebruary21, 2022, titled:“Implementation of the National Minimum Wage of N30,000 per month – Reminder,” signed by the Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Barr Ekpo Nta, and addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly,

 

Arc Amos Ojo. The circular was also addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President; Ministers and ministers of state; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Also copied are the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), chairmen, Federal Commissions; Federal Permanent Secretaries; National Judicial Council (NJC), Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission; Directors-General and Chief Executives of Parastatals, agencies and governmentowned companies; Auditor- General for the Federation; Accountant-General of the Federation; Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation and Heads of State Civil Services.

 

The rest are Secretaries to State Governments; Chairman, Local Government Areas; Directors-General and Chief Executives of parastatals, agenciesand governmentowned companies; Director- General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA); Director-General, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME); President, Nigeria LabourCongress(NLC); President, Trade Union Congress (TUC) andprivatesectoragencies and non-governmental organisations.

 

The NSIWC chairman in the letter said: “The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission hereby reiterates that all employers of labour are expected to implement with effect from 18th April 2019, the National Minimum Wage (NMW) of N30, 000 per month subject to the provisions of section 4 of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2019.

“Accordingly, any Federal Government agency that is yet to implement the National Minimum Wage and the consequential adjustments arising therefrom in line with NSIWC circulars that were issued on 14th November 2019, should clear with the Commission if they have problems with the implementation.

“Agencies that were not mentioned in the circulars but were required to clear with the Commission before implementation, that have already implemented theirs without requisite approvals from the Commission, should submit details of implementation for verification/ ratification.

“State/Localgovernments and private sector organisations are at liberty to consult theCommissionforguidance as they may deem fit.”

 

InresponsetotheNSIWC’s Circular, Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi via a circular with reference No: NASC/CIIO/ GC/II/99 and dated 28th February, 2022, directed the NASC Secretary, to attend a meeting where the modalities of the payment of the arrears and present the financial implications of the balance of the arrears for the staff of the Commission.

 

“We are in receipt of a circular with reference No: SWS/65/III/696 dated 21st February, 2022 on the above subject matter

 

