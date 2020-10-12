Metro & Crime

Minimum wage: Industrial Court stops Kwara labour strike

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The National Industrial Court in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State, on Monday granted an exparte order restraining the labour unions in Kwara State from proceeding on an industrial strike over disagreements on the signing and implementation of the minimum wage.
Granted by Justice D.K. Damulak of the Akure Division of the Industrial Court, the order came as the labour unions directed its members to proceed on an indefinite strike from Tuesday unless the government accedes to its requests.
The ex parte order was served on the labour unions in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday afternoon.
The government has repeatedly said it was willing to pay the minimum wage based on a table that its resources can accommodate without halting its delivery of infrastructure and public services to the rest of the population.
It added that the local government should also be allowed to negotiate what it can afford based on its financial capacity, warning that insisting on the state signing any agreement that binds the local governments to the state’s own table would bankrupt the third tier of government and lead to arrears of unpaid salaries.
But Labour, however, insists that the state government must sign the same minimum wage agreement for the state and local government workers.
In an affidavit filed at the industrial court in the suit No  NICN/AK/53/2020, the government is asking whether it was lawful for it to sign an agreement affecting Local government workers when it is not in control of local govt finances nor expending its funds.
The case was instituted by the Attorney General of Kwara State as Plaintiff while the defendants include the Nigeria Labour Congress; Trade Union Congress; Joint Negotiation Committee; Aliyu Issa Ore (State NLC Chairman), Ezekiel Adegoke (State TUC Chairman) and Saliu Suleiman (JNC Chairman).

