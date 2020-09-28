Minimum wage: Labour gives Kwara Govt 14-day ultimatum

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Chapter of Organised Labour Unions has given the state government 14 days ultimatum effective from Monday, September 28, 2020 to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage, or face an industrial action.

The unions made this known on Monday in a statement signed by their respective leaders: Issa Ore, state NLC Chairman; Ezekiel Adegoke, acting TUC Chairman and Saliu Suleiman, Chairman State Joint National Council.

The statement stated: “We observed that the state government after conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum wage has refused to sign the agreement for immediate implementation to all categories of workers of this state despite our several letters to this effect which were not properly responded to by the state government.

“Having critically analyzed the economic implication of the present situation on the agreed minimum wage, we therefore demand immediate signing and implementation of the already agreed minimum wage for all categories of workers of the state, including an upward review of the negotiated minimum wage by 50% for Kwara workers.”

The unions also said that: “It noted with dismay the directive of Governor AbdulRazaq to the ministry of finance to stop deduction and remittance of Union check-off dues and other third party deductions to the concerned unions and associations in the state, whereas deduction of check-off dues is statutory obligation of every employer of labour where union operates.”

The organised labour unions have therefore urged Governor AbdulRazaq to reverse the directive and start remitting to all concerned industrial unions and associations without further delay.

They also called on Governor AbdulRazaq to pay hazard allowance to the state health workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, while cautioning him (Governor) not to cause salary disparity among workers in health sectors in the state and local governments, adding that he should approve the 10% outstanding CONHESS to local government workers just like he did for state workers.

