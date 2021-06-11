News Top Stories

Minimum wage: Labour tackles Fayemi over renegotiation

…as 26 states perfect implementation

As Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, suspends payment of minimum wage in the state, organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has cautioned him, saying that the minimum wage had been signed into law and, therefore, should not be tampered with. Making the declaration in Lagos yesterday during a media interaction, the President of the association, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, said since President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the new wage into law, it would amount to contravening the law if anybody goes ahead to tinker with the standing wage.

This is coming as the association also revealed that 26 states had perfected the implementation of the minimum wage payment. According to him, “there is no way the union will renegotiate what has been signed into law. The truth of the matter is that Fayemi must pay. “Labour issues are under Exclusive legislation. Any attempt to change it will endanger workers.

They refuse to tell us how much they spend on security. Why renege on minimum wage after collective agreement. “We must think on the well being of the citizens not on the comfort of your home. It is an aberration for any governor to cut minimum wage or not to talk about not even paying. We are not begging you for our wage. It is our right. The steps we have taken, we have reached the point of no return. When the time comes, we will cross the bridge.

Recall that as part of measure of navigating through financial challenges, the Ekiti State Government cut down salaries of thr governor and his political appointees as well as that of workers on GL 07 to GL 12. The government approved the new measures after reaching an agreement with the leadership of the organised labour following series of meetings on the latest state of finance occasioned by a shortfall in the allocations from the Federation Account. Meanwhile, the 26 states that have concluded negotiation and implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage include Abia, Adamawa,Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi and Edo. Others are Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto and Yobe. While Anambra and Taraba have concluded negotiation but yet to implement, Bauchi, Benue, Kebbi, Kogi and Zamfara are currently negotiating. Whereas Imo is yet to commence negotiation, Kano has, however, commenced negotiation but reduced salary.

