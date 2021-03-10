Top Stories

Minimum Wage: NLC, TUC shut NASS, say politicians Nigeria’s problem

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Nigerian workers led by the leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are currently protesting against the Bill seeking movement of the minimum wage from the Executive List to the Concurrent List.
As early as 7:20 am,  workers were already trooping in their numbers armed with placards to the Unity Fountain, to show their displeasure and totally resist the proposed move.
Some inscriptions on the placards read: “On minimum wage we stand’, ‘No to minimum wage on concurrent list’, ‘Yes to minimum wage on Executive list’.
Addressing the workers, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the protest was not against the entirety of the National Assembly, but against the Bill, the supporters and sponsors of the Bill including nine state governors as alleged by the unionists.
Wabba, who noted that politicians and not workers, were the problem of the country, said in no distant time, workers would have to pray down fire to consume politicians in Nigeria.
According to him, taking the minimum wage from the Executive List to the Concurrent List was reverting Nigeria 40 years backwards and relegating Nigerian workers to collection of slave wages as some state governors would begin to pay workers wages below N10,000.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: How Bajowa saved my life from Dimka in 1976

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday revealed that Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd) saved his life from being consumed during the February 13, 1976 military coup d’etat.   According to Obasanjo, if Bajowa had not delayed his movement in the morning of the coup, he would have also fell to the bullets of Lieutenant Colonel […]
News Top Stories

Graft war: Nigeria may lose $5.6bn over OPL 245 scam, HEDA warns

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…urges FG not to succumb to IOCs, corrupt politicians Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has charged the Federal Government to properly pursue the case of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, Nigeria’s largest oil field, where Nigeria was said to have been deprived of $5.6bn. This is as the organisation warned that […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: 1,165 killed, 113 abducted in Northwest in 8 months –Report

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Startling revelations emerged last night when a report showed that about 1,165 people were killed in violent attacks in the Northwestern region of Nigeria between January and August this year, according to a report. The report, which was issued by a non-governmental organisation (NGO); Nigeria Mourns and obtained by an online news report, Premium Times […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica