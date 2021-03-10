Minimum Wage: NLC, TUC shut NASS, say politicians Nigeria’s problem

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Nigerian workers led by the leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are currently protesting against the Bill seeking movement of the minimum wage from the Executive List to the Concurrent List.

As early as 7:20 am, workers were already trooping in their numbers armed with placards to the Unity Fountain, to show their displeasure and totally resist the proposed move.

Some inscriptions on the placards read: “On minimum wage we stand’, ‘No to minimum wage on concurrent list’, ‘Yes to minimum wage on Executive list’.

Addressing the workers, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the protest was not against the entirety of the National Assembly, but against the Bill, the supporters and sponsors of the Bill including nine state governors as alleged by the unionists.

Wabba, who noted that politicians and not workers, were the problem of the country, said in no distant time, workers would have to pray down fire to consume politicians in Nigeria.

According to him, taking the minimum wage from the Executive List to the Concurrent List was reverting Nigeria 40 years backwards and relegating Nigerian workers to collection of slave wages as some state governors would begin to pay workers wages below N10,000.

Like this: Like Loading...