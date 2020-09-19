Minimum wage: Ogun workers call off warning strike

Workers in Ogun State yesterday called off their one-week warning strike over the non implementation of the new minimum wage. The state’s Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole, disclosed this shortly after representatives of government and the organised labour signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital. Arising from a three-day meeting between representatives of the Organised labour and government officials, Bankole said, the labour had successfully secured the commitment of the government towards their demands. Theworkers had onWednesday embarked a one-week warning strike to demand for the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage, the abolition of the pension reform bill, the payment of gratuities, payment of an outstanding six years leave allowances, three yearspromotionand134months unpaid pension, among others.
Related Articles
Cocoa now our major source of revenue –C’River
Cross River State Government has said that Cocoa, and not oil is currently the major source of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through which the state government has continued to undertake various infrastructural development. Special Adviser to the State Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr. Oscar Ofuka, disclosed this yesterday during the inspection […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rep seeks arrest of creators of‘Bukuru Emirate Council
A Federal lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dachung Musa Bagos, has called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to arrest those behind the creation of ‘Bukuru Emirate Council’. It was gathered that the turban ceremony had already been scheduled for today for one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stakeholders urge speedy passage of Gender Equality Bill
Stakeholders at a oneday capacity building workshop on National Gender Policy Implementation in Umuahia, Abia State capital, have expressed worry over Nigeria’s global ranking in gender issues, saying the time had come for the passage of the Gender Equality bill by the National Assembly. Nigeria is said to rank 128 out of 149 countries globally […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)