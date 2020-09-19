Minimum wage: Ogun workers call off warning strike

Workers in Ogun State yesterday called off their one-week warning strike over the non implementation of the new minimum wage. The state’s Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole, disclosed this shortly after representatives of government and the organised labour signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital. Arising from a three-day meeting between representatives of the Organised labour and government officials, Bankole said, the labour had successfully secured the commitment of the government towards their demands. Theworkers had onWednesday embarked a one-week warning strike to demand for the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage, the abolition of the pension reform bill, the payment of gratuities, payment of an outstanding six years leave allowances, three yearspromotionand134months unpaid pension, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...