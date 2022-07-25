Mining activities have worsened insecurity in Plateau, Nigeria – Wase

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has lamented the high rate of insecurity in his Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State stressing that mining activities are the root cause of the scourge.

Wase, who is also the Member Representing Wase Federal Constituency, stated this while addressing journalists at his residence in Jos on Monday and assured that the Federal Government is not only taking measures, but is also committed to tackling the security challenges occasioned.

“The role of government is to protect lives and properties, we shall continue to do our best to ensure that this insecurity challenges in my zone is tackled,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that the mining activities have worsened the level of insecurity and other criminality not only in Wase Local Government Council, but the whole country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...