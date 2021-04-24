News

Mining ban: Police arrest, prosecute 18 violators, recover exhibits in Zamfara

The Police Anti Illegal Mining Squad in Zamfara State has succeeded in prosecuting many suspected illegal miners arrested in connection with illegal mining activities following Presidential order banning illegal mining in the state. In a statement by the Zamfara Police Command, SP Shehu Muhammad, the anti – illegal mining team, which was led by SP Murtala Bello, assigned by the force headquarters Abuja, with a view to enforcing the Presidential order on illegal mining in the state, had embarked on rigorous raiding and dislodging of illegal miners in various locations across the state.

He further revealed that the anti illegal mining team had actively been on operations since September, 2020 when they raided numerous illegal mining sites at different locations in the state and succeeded in the arrest of many notorious illegal miners alongside formidable exhibits.

“The squad was able to within the stated time to date, raid major illegal mining sites at Kwali of Bukkuyum local government area, Daki Takwas under Gummi local government area, Zugu and Wawan Icce mining sites under Anka local government area of Zamfara State among others. “The recent operations by the anti – illegal mining team was at ‘Yan Kaura mining site in Maru Local Government Area where villagers from different parts of the state converged and embarked on illegal mining activities. The assigned squad has mobilized and successfully dislodged the violators and 16 suspects were arrested”, he explained

