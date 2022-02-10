Mining: Much ado about solid minerals devt bank

As the bill seeking to establish a solid minerals development bank in the country passes second reading in the upper legislative chamber, TAIWO HASSAN looks at the opportunities therein for prospective investors

The adverse impacts of COVID- 19 on the global markets, including that of Nigeria’s economy, have been devastating in all ramifications. Particularly, the profound outcome of the straits has forced many emerging economies to look inward on how best to navigate out of the pandemic’s effects. However, one of the key sectors, the solid minerals, has been identified by the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as post-COVID-19 booster to retool the fragile economy. This is by ensuring that mining sector is given the desired attention to contribute immensely to the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product). To reposition the country’s mining sector, the administration launched the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) to aggressively develop it. The initiative was indeed a cheering news for stakeholders in the sector, including the organised private sector. In addition, the PAGMI launch was also a value addition to Nigeria’s economy in general as government’s position to change its policy thrust for mining sector would attract new developments post-COVID-19.

Mining potential

Statistics have shown that Nigeria has abundant potentials in her solid minerals sector. Indeed, the country’s mining sector could be said to be the hub of the sub-Saharan African market, largely because of the amount of deposit of minerals components. For instance, Nigeria is a nation rich in resources, with about 44 different types of solid minerals located in 500 areas across the country. In fact, these resources are supposed to be aggressively developed to fast track the sector’s growth and contribution to the country’s GDP in the future. No doubt, one can say that Nigeria is one of Africa’s mineral-rich countries, with endowment in various mineral resources such as gold, iron ore, bitumen and zinc. These minerals are in commercial quantities across various parts of the country.

Incentives

Based on the mining potential for development, the present government rolled out incentives to prospective investors willing to do business in the country. According to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, there are indications that the solid minerals sector is going to provide an avenue for diversifying the nation’s revenue amid the oil price shocks and effects of COVID-19 that hit Nigeria as a nation. In short, the present government has listed the mining sector as key sector being targeted to kick-start economic recovery by rescuing the fragile economy post-COVID-19. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, explained that under the strategy of the ministry and Federal Government, seven minerals had been designated as key drivers of the mining agenda of the country. They include coal, gold, iron ore, bitumen, limestone, lead zinc and bauxite. Giving further insight, the minister said bitumen, for example, which Nigeria has huge reserves in, could be deployed for road construction and deepening the infrastructure base of the country.

Hope

However, in order to arrest the volatility in the sector, which is arising from illegal mining activities, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities, government is thinking of establishing a Solid Minerals Development Bank for prospective investors to kickstart their mining exploration and aggressively develop the country’s mining sector. There is no gainsaying that floating such bank for mining investors would be a good omen for Nigeria’s mining sector. The insecurity around the country’s mining sites in some parts of the states has resulted to investors and other mining companies exiting Nigeria, thereby putting the sector’s quest to achieve $27 billion contribution to the economy in five years time in doubt. Before the advent of the pandemic, Nigeria’s mining and allied areas had recorded abysmal performance following criminal activities of bandits in states like Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina causing exodus of illegal miners around major mining sites in the country. Amid the volatility in these northern states, these illegal miners migrated to other states in the country to explore their mines. However, the unscrupulous criminal activities have been a blessing in disguise for the state government because of the huge resources in terms of accrued revenue lost to the menace.

The bank

However, the bill seeking the establishment of a Solid Minerals Development Bank, which was sponsored by Senator Yakubu Oseni, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, recently passed its second reading in the upper legislative chamber. The bank, according to Oseni, will address the lack of financing of the solid minerals sector by commercial banks in Nigeria. According to him, the bank will serve as a development finance institution to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development and boost the solid minerals sector as well as the quality of life of the people by providing financial and nonfinancial investments in the sector. One of the major objectives of the proposed bank is the specific funding needs of the mineral sector, a development, he said, would complement efforts of government to diversify the economy. The lawmaker said: “The principal mission of the bank is to increase financial inclusion by providing access to credit finance. “The bank will also support medium and long-term lending, with the duration of up to 10 years and a moratorium of up to 18 months which will enable borrowers in the sectors to have a longer period to repay the loans from the solid minerals drvelopment bank unlike the deposit money or commercial banks.”

Hijacking

Addressing fears of hijacking the bank by the elite at a press conference with the Senate Press Corps, Oseni insisted that it wouldn’t be business as usual, while he urged the youths to mobilise themselves into the development of mineral resources so that they can benefit from the special finance institution once it comes on stream. He expressed the belief that the bank would further tackle illegal mining across the country, noting that before a miner accesses loans and advances, his records would have been properly checked. After contributions by senators that led to the passage of the bill, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, referred it to the Committee on Solid Minerals for further public hearing. He tasked the committee chairman to turn in reports in four weeks time for the third reading.

Last line

For stakeholders in the solid minerals sector, establishing such a bank for investors is a welcome idea because of the positive impact it will have on the country’s GDP.

