News

Mining pollution: Osun vows to go after defaulters

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of efforts toward sanitising the state’s natural resources sector, Osun State government yesterday warned mineral resources explorers who fall short of environmental standards in the state to henceforth comply with the government’s regulations or face legal action. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed this while inaugurating the Osun Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee in the state. Oyetola, who bemoaned the negative impacts of the activities of some players in the sector, charged the committee to work towards reversing the emerging effects of pollution and environmental degradation. He said: “Most recently, Osun River has been polluted with heavy metals and other contaminants thereby threatening our investments in the water sector. Our land is also littered with an array of abandoned mining sites that require decommissioning and reclamation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’Kaduna killings: Northern Bishops warn against imminent reprisals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An Abuja High Court, presided over by Justice Suleiman Belgore, has granted an order of injunction restraining the Edo State Government and its officers from making further defamatory publications about business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, fondly referred to as Captain Hosa. This is as the Captain Hosa is seeking N4 billion damages. The defendants […]
News

Reps query N186bn spending on school feeding

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has expressed strong reservations at the reported spending of N186 billion on the Federal Government’s school feeding programme by the National Conditional Cash Transfer Office (NICTO), the coordinating office handling the project in the Presidency. Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC), Hon. Oluwole Oke and other lawmakers expressed […]
News

FG hires litigation firm, Franklin Wyatt for Eni graft case

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem WITH AGENCY REPORT

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has recruited a specialist in settling litigation to participate in talks with Eni SpA over a long-running dispute over oil rights and bribery allegations, Bloomberg reported yesterday.     The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, hired London-based consultancy Franklin Wyatt to represent and advise the government in, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica