Mining pollution: Osun vows to go after defaulters

As part of efforts toward sanitising the state’s natural resources sector, Osun State government yesterday warned mineral resources explorers who fall short of environmental standards in the state to henceforth comply with the government’s regulations or face legal action. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed this while inaugurating the Osun Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee in the state. Oyetola, who bemoaned the negative impacts of the activities of some players in the sector, charged the committee to work towards reversing the emerging effects of pollution and environmental degradation. He said: “Most recently, Osun River has been polluted with heavy metals and other contaminants thereby threatening our investments in the water sector. Our land is also littered with an array of abandoned mining sites that require decommissioning and reclamation.

Like this: Like Loading...