Nigeria Economic Summit Group
News Top Stories

Mining sector capable can pull 100m Nigerians from poverty- Report

Posted on Author By Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

A landscape and prospects report jointly issued by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Ford Foundation has stated that the country’s mining sector is capable of pulling 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030 if properly harnessed.

The report looked at the Nigerian Solid Minerals industry with a verdict of what needed to be done to transform it into an economically viable sector.

The report describes Nigeria’s solid minerals industry as one of the potential employment-generating sectors with a vast capacity to bridge government’s revenue gaps, promote inclusive growth and support economic structural transformation.

Underscoring opportunities for growth, the sector is projected to drive the government’s diversification agenda at a scale capable of supporting the pulling of 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

The report revealed that the current state of the sector is not appealing as it contributes merely to the nation’s overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “Its employment-generation potential is also far from being realised, given its contribution of 0.3 per cent to national employment and 0.2 per cent to total export.

“Several factors contribute to this grim performance, such as– widespread illegal mining due to a weak regulatory environment at the Federal and state government as well as infrastructural challenges,” the report reads in part. It listed other challenges to include insufficient funding, high risk associated with mining, health and  environmental hazards, inadequate geological data, ill-equipped laboratory and policy inconsistency.

For a country like Nigeria, sector governance issues such as lack of clarity and weak intergovernmental framework for addressing minerals ownership and control issues – contribute to the sector’s woes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate queries health ministry over N4.6bn Ebola fund

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate has queried the Federal Ministry of Health over alleged mismanagement of N4.6 billion fund, appropriated to tackle the Ebola scourge by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.   The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation had queried the health ministry over the alleged fund mismanagement and forward same to the Senate for legislative […]
News Top Stories

PDP accuses Buhari of violating COVID-19 law

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating his own executive regulation on COVID-19, which provides for six months jail term for defaulters.   PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that President Buhari, who ought to lead by example, was reported of publicly violating the […]
News Top Stories

IGP orders probe of Kyari’s link with Hushpuppi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Tunde Oyesina

Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi has staged a dramatic return to the international scene after confessing to the United States government that Nigerian super cop, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari is one of his co-conspirators in a multi-million dollars laundering fraud case.   Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica