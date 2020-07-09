Mining to contribute 5% to nation’s GDP by 2025

Following the country’s renewed interest in mining sector, the Federal Government has disclosed that the country’s mining sector is now targeting a five per cent contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by year 2025. Apparently, this is a leap from its 2016 position where it stated that it had re-positioned the mining sector to contribute three per cent to the country’s GDP by 2025. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, made this known to New Telegraph, saying that government’s position had changed forthrightly because of the new developments in the sector.

The minister explained that government had rolled out incentives to prospective mining investors willing to invest in the country, with tax holiday for investors willing to invest huge amount of money in the country’s economy. Adegbite explained that Nigeria was a nation rich in resources, with about 44 different types of solid minerals located in 500 locations across the country. According to him, these resources are going to be aggressively developed to fast track the sector’s growth and contribution to the country’s GDP.

Indeed, the minister stated that with the oil price shocks and effects of COVID-19 hitting Nigeria as a nation, solid minerals provided an avenue for diversifying the nation’s revenue. He particularly pointed out that government had listed the mining as key sector being targeted to kick-start economic recovery post-COVID-19. Speaking further, he stressed that under the strategy of the ministry and Federal Government, seven minerals had been designated as key drivers of the mining agenda of the country.

They include coal, gold, iron ore, bitumen, limestone, lead zinc and bauxite. Giving further insight, he said bitumen, for example, which Nigeria has huge reserves in could be deployed for road construction and deepening the infrastructure base of the economy.

He added that some key minerals that will also be considered by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development were lithium and cobalt for industrialisation and development of areas like aerospace, telecommunications and electric vehicle manufacturing.

The minister also outlined some of the current reforms embarked on by the ministry, which include automation of the Mining Cadastral System, roll out of the National Geographical survey to provide data for investors and increase transparency in the mining sector, operationalising of artisanal mining activities, approval of customs and import duty waiver for imported items for mining, tax holiday for 3-5 years for players in the mining sector, among others. He also highlighted the mineral economic corridor plan of the government, which is designed to leverage a robust transport infrastructure for the ease of movement for solid minerals across the country.

