Minister: 476 health workers contract COVID-19 in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed that 476 of its frontline workers have been infected by COVID-19 pandemic. These people who fell to the ravaging pandemic, include doctors, nurses and other categories of healthcare officers.

Despite this development, FCTA stated that it had scaled up health care services in all the hospitals within the territory, in order to tackle all health emergencies. This disclosure was made yesterday through a statement signed by Anthony Ogunlewe, Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello.

Ogunlewe said: “Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT, a total of 476 health workers inclusive of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory staff, drivers and other auxiliary personnel have been infected by the virus.

“Of these figure, a total of four doctors have succumbed to the disease, the latest, a female doctor from Gwarimpa Hospital passed on over the course of the week. There has not been any other recorded fatality of a health personnel over the last one week.” He also noted that the speculation that health workers have disserted hospitals in Abuja due to the number of frontline workers who have contracted the virus, was untrue.

According to him, “All FCT hospitals are operating at full capacity inclusive of emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services (operating 24 hour services), laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens. All clinics will resume full services after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday 29th December.

“While there had been incidences where COVID-19 positive patients had infect-ed some medical personnel, these personnel and indeed the patients have been treated and discharged and the affected hospital areas fully decontaminated without any adverse effect on the overall functionality of the hospitals.

“It is important to mention that these fatalities have not in any way adversely affected the quality of services rendered in these hospitals and most certainly not to the point of rendering skeletal services.

“The FCTA has since the beginning of the pandemic been in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and remains as committed as ever in efforts to contain the spread of the disease

