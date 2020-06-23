Minister, Abe’s camps fight dirty over APC state structures

Faction suspends state chairman

Aguma: Action has no effect

he leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened in Rivers State as camps of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe, fight dirty for the control of the party’s structures.

Yesterday, the State Executive Committee (SEC), comprising mainly of stalwarts loyal to Amaechi, suspended the party’s acting chairman, Hon. Igo Aguma.

The SEC replaced Aguma with Hon. Sekonte Davies and also disowned the suspension of Victor Giadom as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, and the swearing-in of Hon. Wogu Boms as his replacement.

Twenty-eight out of 38 statutory members of the SEC members suspended its chairman for running the party as a sole administrator.

Aguma, who emerged as acting chairman recently through the court after efforts to reconcile the factions of Amaechi and Abe failed, had announced the suspension of Giadom barely 24 hours before his own suspension.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Port Harcourt, the immediate past Senator representing Rivers East District in the National Assembly, Andrew Uchendu, on behalf of the statutory members, said Aguma ran a one-man show and not in the party’s interest.

Uchendu equally announced the setting up of a Caretaker Committee led by former Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Davies.

Uchendu said: “Upon obtaining judgement at the High Court of Rivers State in suit Number PHC/4355/2019, Hon. Igochukwu Aguma, in violent disobedience, disregard and disrespect to the said judgement, constituted himself into a sole administrator, relegating, abandoning and disregarding majority of the statutory members of the State Executive Committee and taking critical decisions that affect the party all by himself.

“Hon. Igochukwu Aguma, in disobedience of the judgment which he obtained, called a meeting of the statutory members of the SEC on 14th June, 2020 via Zoom platform and deliberately refused to give the user identity cards and password numbers for the meeting to majority of the Statutory Members of the State Executive Committee, thereby shutting them out of the meeting.

“Even when he managed to send the user ID and Password to some persons, he made sure he sent same after the meeting had been concluded. Hon. Aguma has, by his deliberate actions and inactions, festered the crisis in the party rather than take steps to abate same and this has worsened the situation and condition of our great party.

“Without authorization from the Statutory Members of the State Executive Committee, Hon. Igochukwu Aguma has been operating from his private residence, deliberately refusing to operate from the State Secretariat of the party and this is against the advice of majority of the Statutory Members of the SEC.

“Hon. Aguma is hereby suspended as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Rivers State Chapter. This is pursuant to the powers of discipline vested in the State Executive Committee under Article 21 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress 2014 (as Amended).”

He announced the appointment of Davies as the head of the Caretaker Committee pending the conduct of fresh congresses to fill the vacant positions in the organs of the party at all levels.

Meanwhile, Aguma has refuted all allegations against him.

In a statement issued by Mr. Livingstone Wechie, his Media Adviser, Aguma said it was a known fact that prior to this time, the APC in Rivers had been polarised into various factions.

He said that the factionalism of the APC in Rivers resulted in the opening up of two factional offices in the state.

“Upon the assumption of office by the Igo Aguma-led State Executive Committee of the party, it became important in keeping with our resolve to restore peace and

reconciliation in the party to acquire a new office complex.

“The aim was to have an office that would be neutral to all, as using either of the two former factional offices would not promote reconciliation,” Aguma said.

According to him, party members are aware that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of large numbers are held virtually, especially when some of the members are in their fifties.

“This we have done successfully so far, and the meetings so far held by the APC executive committee in Rivers were widely publicised and well-advertised on national dailies and other media platforms.

“Also, there is a platform where all Executive Committee members of APC Rivers State are participants and every detail of meetings and relevant matters are always available to all,” he added.

Aguma stated that as a party that respected the rule of law and enforced same, it was not strange to see reactions of this sort. “…especially, when you wield the big stick to discipline any member of our party for any act of indiscipline. May I state that my so-called suspension as the Chairman of the APC is of no effect and defunct,” he said.

