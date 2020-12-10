Minister accuses S’East govs of converting FG’s intervention to parties’ achievements

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, has alleged that some opposition governors in the South-East had appropriated federal government’s interventions and passed same as their parties’ achievements. The Minister raised this allegation yesterday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meating chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Ogah, who justified the presence of the military and the police in the region, said their presence had attracted investments to South-East. This came as he described as false allegations that policemen in the region were extorting money from motorists. He said: “I presented my report from my state, Abia State and Honourable Emeka Nwajiuba presented for Imo State and we were able to convey Mr. President’s message to the people in our various states.

“Majorly, one high point that I want to say critically was in Abia State, a documentary was done showing issues concerning war. There is no need for anybody to encourage war any more. “War does not bring prosperity but peace brings prosperity to the entire world and that is why we stand for one indivisible nation, Nigeria for everyone. That’s what Mr. President stands for and this government has done a lot for this nation within this period which we shared with the people and they are happy with the performance of the Federal Government. “Except that they feel that most of the information is not getting down and which we have started passing on to the people that this is what the government is doing. So I believe that the information is getting out there and people are happy with what the Federal Government is doing.”

Like this: Like Loading...