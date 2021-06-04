Minister adopts Young table tennis prodigies Okanlawon, Mustapha Brothers

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has reiterated Government’s commitment to support the trio of Table Tennis Champions- Usman Okanlawon and the Mustapha brothers through the Talent Hunt Programme to enable them win more laurels for the country. The Minister gave this assurance in his office in Abuja on Thursday when he received in audience the three Table Tennis Champions Usman Okanlawon, Musa and Mustafa Mustafa who were led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Table Tennis Federation Engineer Ishaku Tikon. Mr. Dare said their adoption into the fold of the TableTennis Federation is very important as it would expose them to tournaments that would sharpen and hone their skill through sponsorship. ” We are excited because our emphasis on other sports is paying off.. I’m excited and thrilled that Nigerian Athletes are performing excellently well. Nigeria is proud of your performance which is an indication that our grassroots sports development is on a progressive chart”.

