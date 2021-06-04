Minister adopts Young table tennis prodigies Okanlawon, Mustapha Brothers

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has reiterated Government’s commitment to support the trio of Table Tennis Champions- Usman Okanlawon and the Mustapha brothers through the Talent Hunt Programme to enable them win more laurels for the country. The Minister gave this assurance in his office in Abuja on Thursday when he received in audience the three Table Tennis Champions Usman Okanlawon, Musa and Mustafa Mustafa who were led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Table Tennis Federation Engineer Ishaku Tikon. Mr. Dare said their adoption into the fold of the TableTennis Federation is very important as it would expose them to tournaments that would sharpen and hone their skill through sponsorship. ” We are excited because our emphasis on other sports is paying off.. I’m excited and thrilled that Nigerian Athletes are performing excellently well. Nigeria is proud of your performance which is an indication that our grassroots sports development is on a progressive chart”.
Related Articles
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles arrive Benin Republic with fanfare
Nigeria’s contingent for Saturday’s crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Benin Republic hit the tiny West African nation with much buzz, glitz and glitter on Friday afternoon, arriving at the Porto Novo Jetty in half a dozen boats across the waterways from Lekki, Nigeria. His Excellency Ambassador Olawale Awe, Nigeria’s […]
CAF postpones Champions League semi-final, final
The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the postponement of this year’s African Champions League final and the semi-final second leg between Egypt’s Zamalek and Raja Casablanca of Morocco. Raja’s trip to Cairo for Sunday’s contest against Zamalek was in doubt after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club in the run-up to the fixture. […]
Edo 2020 National Spor ts Festival: Edo contingent begins COVID-19 vaccination March 24
Edo State contingent for the National Sports Festival will today, Wednesday, March 24, begin coronavirus (COVID- 19) vaccination ahead of the opening ceremony on 2nd of April. Project Manager for Team Edo, Anehita Emeya, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the team is ready for the games and is set to make […]
