Business

Minister, agencies back aviation media summit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ministry of Aviation and the agencies in the industry have indicated interest and support for the upcoming annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), which will be held on July 28, 2022, in Lagos. The 2022 edition of the conference is with the theme: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’ The agencies, in separate press statements to the league, assured that they would support LAAC fully and commended the league for contributing to the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry through its unbiased critique of the sector and its consistency in setting the agenda for the industry through its past conferences. The agencies are the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

ILO: Multiple crises stalling progress in developing countries

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Economic and social progress in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) have been slowed by the impact of COVID- 19, climate change and the continuing energy and food crises. According to a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), most LDCs responded rapidly to the pandemic by implementing a wide range of support packages, despite widening financial […]

nngx
Business

NGX aids N305m share restitutions, recoveries

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

INVESTOR PROTECTION Forty-nine claimants, who suffered pecuniary losses during the year, received N17.02 million compensation     The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has said that it facilitated restitutions and recoveries of shares worth N305.11 million for investors in 2020.   According to documents obtained from the NGX, the action is in pursuant to its strategic […]
Business

Grid collapse: 4,312mw generation rattles power industry

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

HISTORY The transmission has a history of collapse anytime power generation reaches a peak   The power industry at the weekend was rattled over possible collapse in the national grid as electricity generation in the country rose by 979.2 megawatts to 4,312.1 megawatt on Sunday.   This came as 16 power plants saw an increase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica