Minister, agencies back aviation media summit

The Ministry of Aviation and the agencies in the industry have indicated interest and support for the upcoming annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), which will be held on July 28, 2022, in Lagos. The 2022 edition of the conference is with the theme: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’ The agencies, in separate press statements to the league, assured that they would support LAAC fully and commended the league for contributing to the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry through its unbiased critique of the sector and its consistency in setting the agenda for the industry through its past conferences. The agencies are the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria

