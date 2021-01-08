Minister, Amokachi, Yobo make Hall of Fame

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare alongside two ex-Internationals Daniel Amokachi and Joseph Yobo were listed in the Hall of Fame Award for the year 2020 for their impacts in sports development. The Minister was applauded for initiating the Sports Industry Thematic Group of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the breakthrough in creating the Nigerian Sport Industry Policy. This would completely revolutionize sports in Nigeria both in participation and revenue when fully operational.

The impact would be felt hopefully in growing the national economy. On his part, Amokachiwas singled following his appointment as Special Assistant to President Muhamadu Buhari . His appointment is expected to impact positively on sports development.

For Yobo, his appointment as Assistant National Team coach to Rohr is expected to restore confidence of home- based players and instill confidence in indigenous coaches. The award is a result of the Independent poll conducted by former athlete Enefiok Udo -Obong. Others who made the list include President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria Francis Orbirh, President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation Engineer Musa Kida for outstanding performance as administrators.

