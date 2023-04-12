Sports

Minister approves appointment of New NIS Registrar

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has approved the appointment of Mr Belmond Benson as the new Registrar of the National Institute for Sports.

The new Registrar is from the Adamawa State University, Mubi According to the letter of appointment signed by the Di- rector-General of the Institute Professor Olawale Moronkola ” Further to the letter dated April 5th received from the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, I have the mandate of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare to convey to you approval to appoint you as the Registrar of the National Institute for Sports, Surulere, Lagos for five ( 5) years single tenure with effect from the date you assume duty.

The letter further stated ” This appointment was based on your successful performance at the interview held on Wednesday, 15th March, 2023 at the conference hall of the Institute in Lagos.

Prior to his appointment, Benson was at one time or the other Acting Registrar, Senior Deputy Registrar, Deputy Registrar , Principal Registrar and Head of Establishment at the Adamawa State University. He possess a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Ad- ministration, University of Maiduguri, Borno State and Masters Degree from Adamawa state university, Mubi.

