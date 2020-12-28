Health

Minister: Australians will be ‘fully vaccinated’ against COVID-19 by October

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Minister: Australians will be ‘fully vaccinated’ against COVID-19 by October

 

Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout is expected to be complete by the end of October and ahead of schedule, the federal health minister Greg Hunt has said, reiterating that getting vaccinated against the virus will be voluntary.
Previously, Hunt said Australians would be vaccinated by the end of 2021. All three of the vaccines acquired by Australia: the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, and the Novavax vaccine, require two doses spaced several weeks apart, reports The Guardian.
On Monday, Hunt said Australia “is on track and ahead of schedule” in its vaccine approvals process.
“We expect that Australians will be fully vaccinated by the end of October, on the basis that it’s free, universal and entirely voluntary,” Hunt said.
“We want to urge as many Australians to be vaccinated as possible, and we’ve seen some very heartening reports over the weekend of an expected uptake of up to 80%. In order to do that, they have to have the confidence that our regulators are making sure that every safety step is taken, and we’re ticking all of those boxes just a little bit earlier than expected.”
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is expected to be the first to be rolled out, from March, and will go to health workers and residents in aged care homes. It is an mRNA-based vaccine that gives human cells instructions for how to make a protein unique to the virus that causes Covid-19. The protein is harmless, but the body recognises it should not be there and begins to build an immune response. If infected with the real virus, the body will know how to attack.
Hunt said he expected that Australia’s drugs regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, will have the final data on this vaccine to analyse by February.
He said AstraZeneca/Oxford University had submitted additional data about their vaccine and TGA data analysis for that should be complete by the end of February.
“The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is progressing well both in terms of results and in terms of its passage through the UK, US and European processes,” Hunt said. “First, it’s not just on track, but we are hopeful that we will have both domestic production and international import ahead of schedule. And I think that’s reassuring, reaffirming, and an important point of hope.
“The progress through the international regulators is also ahead of where I had previously understood it to be. The results are good. And I think that’s the important thing. They don’t have all of the data in yet, but the results are good.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Raising awareness on NTDs elimination

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Over 122m Nigerians at risk All states in the country are endemic for one or more Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), consequently creating the environment for the parasites and bacteria driving the diseases. Experts therefore have called for measures to increase awareness about NTDs with a view to eliminating them, so as to pave the way […]
Health

Fighting COVID-19 by boosting immune system through nutrition

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Carefully controlled laboratory studies are suggesting that under the right indoor conditions, the virus that causes COVID-19, can float in the air and, to a certain degree, spread that way. This new development unveiled recently by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is raising new concern about how far the virus can spread among people, but […]
Health

FCMB founder, Balogun donates National Paediatrics Centre to UI, UCH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Founder of FCMB Group, Otunba (Dr.) Olasubomi Balogun, CON, has officially made a final donation of his Otunba Tunwase National Pediatrics Centre (OTNPC), located at Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, to the University of Ibadan (UI), its College of Medicine and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State. The official handover was pronounced in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica