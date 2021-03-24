Sports

Minister backs Sahel Military Games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of efforts to restore lasting peace in the Sahel region, the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa has secured the support of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare to stage the Sahel Games in October.

 

Speaking when the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi, who paid him a visit in his office in Abuja, Chief Dare said ” I congratulate you on your election and for carrying the ministry along. I was not surprised that you won.

 

The discipline in the Army is most needed by athletes to succeed. The Nigerian Armed Forces have a rich history of producing great athletes that have made this country proud. I believe you will use your position to further develop sports in the Armed Forces.

 

“As a ministry, we are ready to play our rolein theorganisation of theSahel Games.” The minister further said” “we are proud that Nigerians are occupying key positions in AFDB, WTO and also OMSA.

 

 

This is an addition to our development as a nation. Your election will add value to our sports and I believe you will make the Military and the country proud. Sports promotes peace and unity and it good to see the balance between force and sports.”

 

In his remarks, Brigadier General Abdullahi said:” I thank the Honourable Minister for your support towards my election. I was elected through unanimous votes from members.

 

This gives me confidence to work for the overall development of Military Sports in our country and Africa. My immediate task is to organize the Sahel Games coming up in October with 8 countries participating.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ronaldinho loses mum to COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho’s mother, Dona Miguelina is dead. The 71-year-old passed away in a hospital in Porto Alegre after testing positive for COVID-19. Atlético Mineiro, the World Cup winner’s former club, confirmed her death on Twitter on Sunday, with a message of condolence. “It is with great sadness that Clube Atlético Mineiro receives […]
Sports

FIFA requests better visuals for VAR offside decisions

Posted on Author Reporter

  Technology companies have been asked to come up with better visuals around marginal offside calls by world governing body FIFA. Firms will be sent datasets of different offside incidents and asked to present solutions to FIFA’s Working Group for Innovation Excellence, reports Sky Sports. The lines used to demonstrate marginal offside calls currently often […]
Sports

EPL: Jota can’t stop scoring as Reds beat Hammers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Wins for Man City, Chelsea Substitute Diogo Jota scored for the third straight game as Liverpool came from behind to beat in-form West Ham and go top of the Premier League table. In an intriguing encounter, the Hammers took an early lead through Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals’ smart finish which clipped the post on its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica