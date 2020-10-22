Minister backs speedy passage of Mental Health Bill

As part of efforts to ensure the passage of the Mental Health Bill, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has backed the actualisation of the legal document.

The minister who disclosed this recently, also affirmed that he will do everything in his power to make sure that the Bill is passed.

He spoke at a virtual conference to commemorate the World Mental Health Day 2020, organised by the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH)

The theme of the conference is ‘Psychosocial Impact of the Pandemic and Relevance of Mental Health Discussions Post COVID-19’.

Ehanire who was represented by Dr. Ngozi Azodo, the director, Department of Health Planning Research and Statistics at the FMOH, said, “Actualising the Mental Health Bill which seeks to protect the right and freedom of persons with mental health and substance abuse problems as well ensure a better quality of life and a better service delivery in addition, is the first step in the right direction and as the Minister of Health I will do everything in my power to make sure that the Bill is passed.

He however admitted that arising from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been so much around mental health issues, starting from psychological discomfort and agitations, which are the key critical things around mental health.

Based on this background, he noted that the timing of the forum is apt for the present season.

Speaking on the need to pass the Bill, he said, “This could not have come at a more appropriate time than now when the world is at a critical juncture.”

According to the minister, countries have been hard hit by the tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic to a point that even the largest world economy with the strongest health system have crumbled under the impact of the virus resulting in high mortality and morbidity which have overwhelmed health systems.

Ehanire added, “Our daily lives have equally been impacted so significantly that people have found themselves behaving in ways that are alien to them.”

As we race to combat the impact of the virus, adopting social distancing, movement restriction, isolation, quarantine, temporary unemployment, for instance working from home, have become the new reality and because these are alien to us, they have also become challenges to mental health intuition.

Based on these, the minister said, “hanging on the fear of contracting COVID-19, these uncertainties and threats, both perceived and real elicit fear, worry and threats on individuals.”

Speaking in similar vein, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe said the lawmakers were currently reviewing the Mental Health Bill and would soon pass it into law.

Having witnessed the impact of the pandemic, Oloriegbe said the National Assembly would monitor the law that would guide the mental health situation in the country. “So, we will do all we can to make it a reality very soon.”

