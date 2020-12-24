Minister blames workers’ negligence for fire outbreak in pubic buildings

Negligence, carelessness by civil servants in handling electrical appliances across offices at Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are responsible for fire outbreak in most offices, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said.

The Minister stated this yesterday in Abuja at the official commissioning of the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation’s Fire Station. Ahmed recalled fire outbreaks in recent times across some MDAs and concluded that failure of civil servants to observe fire preventive tips was also another reason for offices going up in flames.’

She said: “Of recent, fire incidences have been reported in many government offices and in most cases such incidences were as a result of failure to plan and implement fire preventive and safety measures.”

The finance minister then called on the Controller- General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service to “deployed men of the Fire Service to man this sub-station”. She also requested that the “Federal Fire Service undertake to assist the OAGF further by organising fire drills and other trainings to create fire awareness among

