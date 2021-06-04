Minister calls for establishment of more arbitration institutions

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has called for the establishment and strengthening of more arbitration institutions in line with international standards. This, according to him, will also ensure parties adhere to the awards that may be issued from such institutions. Towards this end, he suggested that more institutions like the Lagos Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (LARCICA), known for international commercial arbitration in Africa, should be established. Speaking at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Africa Arbitration Conference held virtually yesterday, he called for effective reorientation of all stakeholders, especially investors and professionals on the need to make arbitration a preferred option for dispute resolution. Adebayo stressed the need to encourage professionals from different fields to enrol for training and certifications in arbitration to broaden its scope. This, he said, would give parties some sort of comfort when reaching a resolution because the process would be handled by professionals with broad experience and exposure.

Like this: Like Loading...